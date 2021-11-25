Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after buying an additional 739,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

