Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $762,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM opened at $424.79 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

