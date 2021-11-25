Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 224 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AZN opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

