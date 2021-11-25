Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.