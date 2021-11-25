Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -939.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

