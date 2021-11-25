NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.86

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.86 and last traded at C$13.84, with a volume of 21612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.15.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

