NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 3,317,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,379. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

