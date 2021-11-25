Norway Savings Bank Acquires 93 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

NASDAQ COST opened at $549.73 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $550.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

