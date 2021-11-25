Norway Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.18 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.