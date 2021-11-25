Norway Savings Bank Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $413.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.06 and its 200 day moving average is $337.78. KLA Co. has a one year low of $247.12 and a one year high of $427.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

