Norway Savings Bank Has $770,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEE opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.