Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,922.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,850.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,668.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

