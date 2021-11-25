Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Robotti bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,682 shares of company stock valued at $326,510. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDW opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

