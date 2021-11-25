Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,170 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

NYSE:NAT opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

