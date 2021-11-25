Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of REX American Resources worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in REX American Resources by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

