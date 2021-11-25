Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Reliant Bancorp worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

RBNC opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.