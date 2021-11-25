Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

UFPT stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $557.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

