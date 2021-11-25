Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 58.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYN stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $553.16 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

