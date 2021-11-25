Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.29 and last traded at $91.85. 331,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10,154% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVCF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

