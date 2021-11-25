Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 715,367 shares of company stock worth $31,474,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

