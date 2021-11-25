Offshift Tops One Day Trading Volume of $349,268.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $349,268.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.21 or 0.99300316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.00659477 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

