Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.
Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
