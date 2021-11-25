Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

