Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.22

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 40755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $893.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $146,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $335,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,287. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.