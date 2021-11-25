Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

