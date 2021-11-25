Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
