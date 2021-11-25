ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 45,586 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $727,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $739,108.68.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $758.71 million and a P/E ratio of -88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter worth $47,331,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter worth $20,910,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter worth $14,594,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter worth $13,724,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.