Opium Market Cap Hits $9.13 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $101,569.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.98 or 0.07619722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.64 or 0.99415925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.