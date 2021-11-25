Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KERN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Akerna has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 128,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.