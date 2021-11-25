Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Semtech stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

