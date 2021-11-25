Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Opsens has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99.
About Opsens
