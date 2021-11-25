Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Opsens has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99.

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

