Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Opsens stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.
About Opsens
