Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Opsens stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.