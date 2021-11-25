Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,904,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

