Orbitcoin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $971,917.60 and $60.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,548.76 or 0.99309222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.38 or 0.00361932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.23 or 0.00488892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00182122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001546 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.