Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches Market Cap of $450.02 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $450.02 million and $178.95 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol's official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol's official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

