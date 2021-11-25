Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

