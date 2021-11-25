Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.15.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. 726,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
