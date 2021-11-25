Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,826.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Owens Corning by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,609,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. 726,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

