Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,680. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

