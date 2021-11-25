Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 105,830.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

