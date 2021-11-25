PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PCAR stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.