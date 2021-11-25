Pachira Investments Inc. Buys 157 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.77. 7,793,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,234. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.