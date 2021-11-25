Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 86.4% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 347.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 831.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 376,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 336,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.10. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

