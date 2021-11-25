Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

