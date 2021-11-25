Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,564,732 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

