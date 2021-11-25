Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

PANW stock opened at $549.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $289.77 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

