Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of PAAS opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

