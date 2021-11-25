Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 21,332 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total transaction of $1,456,847.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,293 shares of company stock valued at $155,562,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

BILL opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average of $230.74. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.52 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

