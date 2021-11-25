Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Commerzbank AG has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

