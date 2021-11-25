Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 17,415 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,555,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

