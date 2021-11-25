Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 441 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Alleghany worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $700.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $658.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

