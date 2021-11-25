Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 15,440 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,784,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

