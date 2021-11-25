Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 596 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Ashland Global worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $106.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

